The first project of Jon M. Chu’s that caught my eye was his documentary on Justin Bieber. Jon saw beyond the tabloid stories about Justin’s relationships and scandals to the young man underneath, who was very dedicated to his craft—and very lonely. I thought, this is a director who sees into the heart of things.

Making Crazy Rich Asians, that’s when we really bonded, and I started to appreciate how talented he was at leading a room with patience and humor. He’s a visionary, so he knows what he wants, but he always listens, and he’s never afraid to let you try things.

When he called me about Wicked, I reminded him: I’m not a singer. But that’s the power of persuasion that Jon Chu has. He makes you believe you can do the impossible. He coaxes what he needs out of us to help him tell stories, to push boundaries, and then he elevates our voices (OK, my voice especially), bringing joy to the millions who love his films.

To this baby genius, who I’m proud to call a friend and an honorary son all at once, I will always be eternally grateful.

Yeoh is an Oscar-winning actor