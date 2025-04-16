Snoop Dogg once told me he’s a “moment” type of guy, and if the moment’s right, he’ll grab it. I’ll say. The world’s warmest cool kid has been carpe diem–ing for more than three decades. With his signature superfly charm, Snoop has remained consistently current and effortlessly authentic, all while rocking a jumpsuit. From his roots in gangster rap to his Cheech & Chong friendship with Martha Stewart, Snoop vibes with every generation.
I watched him work his mellow magic at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Athletes and audiences couldn’t get enough of his joyful spirit. I’ll never forget when gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles spotted USA’s hype man grooving in the stands and joined him, a little hit of fun at their stressful qualifying round. Whenever I saw him, he’d dance his way over to me. “C’mon, girl, show me what you got!” I dropped it like it was hot.
I gotta say, there’s just something about this guy that makes me—and millions of his fans—feel so happy and loved. Do I think “Uncle Snoop” is the legit top dog for 2025? Fo shizzle.
Kotb is an Emmy-winning broadcast journalist
