For almost two decades, the federal Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act prevented gun manufacturers from being held accountable for their role in the uniquely American epidemic of gun violence. Josh Koskoff, a feisty, public-­interest-minded lawyer in Connecticut, dared to challenge what was believed to be an impenetrable shield—and won.

When Josh agreed to help the families of Sandy Hook victims take on Remington, the company that manufactured and marketed the AR-15-style rifle used to murder 20 children and six adults in Newtown, Conn., he knew it would be an uphill battle. But in 2022, his novel approach won a $73 ­million settlement for the families.

Josh’s arguments—focused on corporate misconduct, not the Second Amendment—have become the model for holding the gun industry to account. In May, he filed lawsuits on behalf of Uvalde, Texas, families against gun manufacturer Daniel Defense, Meta, and Activision for their alleged roles in marketing AR-15-style rifles to a teenager who turned 18 just minutes before purchasing that rifle. No amount of money will bring back loved ones. But Josh gives the families he represents a real chance to seek justice.

Murphy, a Democrat, is a U.S. Senator for Connecticut