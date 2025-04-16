I have been a fan of architect Ma Yansong from his earliest works. His designs never cease to amaze and inspire me. This year, he has unveiled projects that include a striking building in Denver that takes inspiration from canyons, and Fenix, a spiraling new art museum in the Netherlands that explores human migration. Like his mentor, the great Zaha Hadid, he has been at the forefront of a massive change in architecture that will transform our structures for generations.

It’s why I was so excited to collaborate with him on the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, which opens next year. I believe visitors will come not just for the collection, but also the building—it’s a work of art in and of itself. Ma is a great and willing partner in the creation process. It is a joy working with him.

Lucas is an Oscar-nominated filmmaker and philanthropist