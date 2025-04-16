Ismahane Elouafi holds the keys to feeding our future. At a time when more people around the world are struggling to put food on the table for their families, CGIAR—the agricultural research organization she runs—is finding new ways to reduce poverty, increase food security, and improve nutrition.

I met Ismahane on her very first day on the job, and I was immediately blown away by her brilliance and passion. As the former chief scientist at the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization, she understands the unique challenges faced by farmers in regions like sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. These farmers rely on the crops they grow to feed their families and earn a living, and they are among the most vulnerable to climate change’s wide-­reaching effects, from unpredictable weather to rising temperatures. Under Ismahane’s leadership, CGIAR helps millions of people grow stronger, healthier crops; restore damaged soil; and more. CGIAR’s mission to make the global food supply more reliable and protect natural resources is as important now as it’s ever been. The Gates Foundation is proud to partner in this work, and the world is lucky to have Ismahane leading the way toward a future where no child goes hungry.

Gates is the chair of the Gates Foundation