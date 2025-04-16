Yoshiki is an absolute force—an artist whose brilliance has transcended borders and genres throughout his 40-plus-year career. Our collaboration in 2002 on “I’ll Be Your Love” was one of my earliest moments in music, and even then I could feel the magnitude of his vision. He doesn’t just play music; he channels emotion through every note, whether he’s behind a piano or a drum kit.

In recent years, Yoshiki has continued to break boundaries—not just as a musician, but also as a cultural ambassador. From his classical world tour and his directorial debut to becoming the first Japanese artist to have his hand- and footprints memorialized at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, his influence resonates across the globe.

Yoshiki’s artistry is matched only by his heart. His philanthropic efforts through his foundation have made him a timeless inspiration. He donated half a million dollars to support victims of the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this year, benefiting seven organizations.

He is a legend and a true original, and I feel blessed to call him my friend.

Scherzinger is a Grammy-nominated musical artist and actor

Correction, April 16 at 3:43 P.M.

The original version of this story misstated the location of Yoshiki's hand- and footprints. They are at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, not on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.