Her story of constant survival and reinvention has always moved me, and fascinated the world. Ghost, Indecent Proposal, A Few Good Men, St. Elmo’s Fire—her powerful and truthful spirit has permeated our lives for decades, and she is one of the most successful movie stars of all time. I’ve always seen her as more than that—I believe her ability to tap into her pain, resilience, and underestimated depth has made her one of our greatest actors.

I’m so thrilled and proud the entire world has woken up and finally recognized her immense and iconic total power. Now in her 60s, Demi has proved that it’s never too late to get the flowers you truly deserve.

Murphy is an Emmy-winning producer and director