Léon Marchand’s drive to get his hand on the wall first at the Paris Olympics captivated the entire world four times over.

First, he dominated the 400-m individual medley, winning gold by over 5 seconds. He then went on to become the first swimmer ever to achieve Olympic record-breaking, back-to-back individual gold medals in the 200-m butterfly and 200-m breaststroke—each within a couple hours of each other. His fourth win? The 200-m individual medley, another broken record. I have so much respect for the incredible work and dedication that went into Léon’s preparation to be the world’s best across multiple races, including some of the toughest events in our sport.

Everyone in the building felt the energy when Léon was racing. The crowd would roar each time his head broke the surface of the water. His performance at the 2024 Olympics inspires the entire world of sport to bring your best when your best is required. To be able to do that under the pressure of a home crowd is nothing short of sensational. Léon is simply unstoppable.

McIntosh is a three-time Olympic gold-medalist in swimming