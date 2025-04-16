Some people are surfers, some people are waves. My friend Bobbi Brown is the wave. She doesn’t follow trends, she creates them. For decades, she’s been the blueprint for what it means to be a beauty mogul. She didn’t just change how people wear makeup—she changed how they see themselves. When Bobbi came into the game, she made it clear that beauty wasn’t about excess or perfection; it was about enhancing what’s already there.

And here’s what makes her legendary—she never stops evolving. In recent years, she’s reminded everyone why she’s the undisputed queen of natural beauty. After building an empire with Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, she walked away and did it again with Jones Road Beauty, proving that re-invention isn’t just possible, it’s necessary.

Bobbi has and will continue to disrupt the industry on her own terms. She’s showing the world that legacy isn’t just about what you build—it’s about how you keep moving forward. She’s an innovator, a risk taker, a visionary. And in a world obsessed with what’s new, she’s timeless.

Charlamagne tha God is a radio host and author