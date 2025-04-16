Each morning when Gisèle Pelicot arrived at a French courthouse with her head held high, she was refusing to be dominated by the patriarchal order that has for so long subjugated women.

The trial detailed a series of horrific assaults by her husband and the dozens of others he recruited. In a demonstration of extraordinary courage, Gisèle chose to shed her anonymity and participate openly in the proceedings. In her brave public fight—which saw her husband convicted of rape and 50 other defendants found guilty of rape, attempted rape, or sexual assault—she has contributed to a global process of justice that will weaken patriarchy and disrupt the acceptance of sexual violence around the world. Just as Gandhi challenged racial violence in India, Gisèle has challenged the patriarchy everywhere, including within marriage, and advanced universal human rights.

There have been tributes to Gisèle in many countries. She is a symbol of strength and survival, she is a source of inspiration for women and for humane men, wherever we live. Gisèle has shown us the way. Now we must follow.

Steinem is a writer, political activist, and feminist organizer