As the CEO of Anthropic, Dario Amodei navigates the precipice between technological revolution and ethical obligation. His physics background provides the analytical foundation, while his neuroscience training informs his understanding of intelligence itself—skills perfectly calibrated for our moment of artificial awakening. His heart also plays a profound role in how he architects the future: he is kind, and that matters given the role he’s playing in our world. Amodei doesn’t just build advanced AI; he designs guardrails for it. While others race to deploy ever more powerful systems, Amodei deliberately applies the brakes, insisting that safety precede capability—a radical position in Silicon Valley’s “move fast and break things” culture.

His recent essay “Machines of Loving Grace” reveals a leader grappling with AI’s dual potential for liberation and disruption. This physics Ph.D. can explain quantum uncertainty and apply similar principles to navigating AI’s probabilistic future, while maintaining that AI will be in service to a human quest rather than humans being in service to the quest of artificial general intelligence.

Amodei’s approach resembles a master bridge builder who tests each support beam meticulously before allowing a single traveler to cross—knowing that what’s being constructed will be humanity’s most consequential crossing yet.

Kutcher, an actor and producer, is a co-founder of Sound Ventures, which invests in Anthropic