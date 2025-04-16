I met Myles Smith in December at the Jingle Ball in New York City. Already a huge fan, I ran over and literally lifted him off the ground, filled with excitement. It honestly felt like meeting a long-lost brother.

Myles sees music as a limitless form of expression—and something meant to be shared with everyone. A singular talent, he has the ability to tell a compelling story over driven, energetic acoustic-guitar instrumentals with the sort of raw timbre that proves singer-songwriter music is still alive in the age of Top 40.

A warm, funny guy with an honest smile and a big heart, Myles encourages us through his music to see the world and all the wonderful things life and love have to offer. His music is welcoming and familiar, and I’d love to see his story told in a movie one day. Thank you, Myles, for inspiring me and countless others with your gift. We are forever grateful.

Shaboozey is a Grammy-nominated musical artist