Every year, tens of thousands of Americans get sick or die for the crime of being unable to afford medical coverage, and over 100 million currently struggle with medical debt. Allison Sesso runs one of the only organizations that effectively address this crisis: Undue Medical Debt buys medical debt for pennies on the dollar, then does something unheard of: forgives it. I know—what a concept! As of 2024, the organization had forgiven more than $14 billion in debt, relieving over 9 million people of that burden. It’s now partnering with local and state governments across the U.S. to make an even greater impact.

Allison’s organization not only commits a stunning act of generosity, it also brings attention and awareness to a system we created, and can just as easily undo. In an era of lip service to making a better world, her work actually takes steps toward bringing that world into being.

Conover is a writer and comedian