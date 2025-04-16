As an investor in Unrivaled, the women’s 3-on-3 professional basketball league launched in January of this year, I have so much respect for Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, the league’s founders. Their ability to continue to shine in the WNBA—in fact, Phee and Stewie faced off in the 2024 finals—while building the next big thing blows me away. The dynamic duo stuck their necks out there to give players a chance to make money in the U.S. in the offseason, and not have to move their families across the world.

Unrivaled makes female athletes think about everything differently. It’s not always just take the salary and sign on the dotted line and be happy. Sometimes you can just do it yourself better. That’s what Phee and Stewie did here. The launch of Unrivaled will go down in history as a pivotal moment for continuing the tidal wave of momentum in women’s sports.

Morgan is a World Cup and Olympic champion soccer player and entrepreneur