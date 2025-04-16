As a Blackpink fan, I was thrilled to be seated next to Rosé at a Saint Laurent show in Paris last year. Even more exciting was the fact that the two of us connected right away. She was so sweet and calm amid all the chaos of the cameras and the crowd, and we ended up chatting all night long about fashion, architecture, food, and travel. She immediately felt like a kindred spirit, and we’ve only grown closer since.

I’ve come to learn that not only is Rosé really genuine and down-to-earth, but she’s also a total badass. She’s such a dynamic performer and songwriter, and I think it’s incredible that she’s able to captivate arenas full of people as both a member of the biggest girl group in the world and also as a solo artist. Not to mention, her humor and deep soulful energy are even more captivating at a lunch for two. She’s basically the definition of an icon and a boss. Her voice is so strong and her music is so much fun—and I love texting her every time I hear “APT.” or “Toxic Till the End” on the radio.

I just adore Rosé’s spirit and, really, everything about her. I’m so proud of all the things she’s done in the past year, and I feel so lucky to call her a friend.

Collins is an actor and Emmy-nominated producer