While some people say that transforming the energy system is too challenging, Andrew Forrest has made it his mission to prove them wrong. Not content with building one of the world’s biggest mining companies, he’s now in the process of turning it from a major emitter into a clean-energy powerhouse through a massive switch to solar, wind, batteries, and green hydrogen to power its operations, way ahead of his rivals.

Blazing new trails is Andrew’s modus operandi, something he does with his trademark Aussie charm. A former amateur boxer, he doesn’t shy away from conflict. Raised in Australia’s outback, he turned himself into one of the world’s great industrialists through his foresight and grit, when some said he’d never make it. He’s also been among the world’s most generous philanthropists since before it was in vogue, reflecting his passion for helping people and planet.

With his determination to show cutting emissions and profit can go hand in hand, Andrew is the kind of pioneering business leader the world needs today.

