Wangduechhoeling Palace Museum

Bhutan’s oldest palace, Wangduechhoeling—the birthplace of the country’s first King in 1862—has been meticulously restored and transformed into a museum thanks to a project that began in 2012 led by the Bhutan Foundation and the Bhutan Department of Culture. It celebrates the nation’s cultural heritage while meticulously preserving its antique character, even replicating distinctive mineral- and plant-based pigments that decorate the palace. The museum features bilingual exhibits, enhanced by artistic displays from art non-profit VAST Bhutan. Twenty-seven gallery rooms within the Dzong-like palace preserve its craftsmanship and legacy, offering a glimpse into palace life and culture. Prized artifacts include 413 rare manuscripts and a sacred portable shrine, and colorful victory banner-enclosed screens play historical testimonies and songs, while the King’s antechamber resonates with recreated sounds of his court. A café is the only modern addition to the property.

“We hope that the museum will be second to the Tiger’s Nest,” says Norbu Dema, Bhutan Foundation’s country director, referencing the country’s crown jewel, a cliff-hanging monastery in Paro Valley. For a truly regal experience, visitors can spend the night at Amankora Bumthang, which shares a wall with the museum. More intrepid travelers can stay at Sangwa Camp’s new Bumthang outpost, or take an unforgettable two-night trek from Tang Valley to explore the enchanting Bumthang valleys, where buckwheat fields blush pink in autumn, on horseback.