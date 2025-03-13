Tiny Seaside Resorts

Southern Jutland, part of the Danish peninsula that, true to its name, juts out into the Baltic Sea, is loved by Danes for its quiet vibes, spectacular scenery, and some of Northern Europe’s finest shorelines. Now it’s becoming a favored spot for “coolcations” too—holidays removed from the 100+°F Southern Europe summers born of climate change. Started in Kegnaes, Tiny Seaside, Scandinavia’s first tiny house resort, expanded last year to open many more mini retreats on the beaches of Loddenhoj and Skarrev, including ones just feet from the sea. Its modernist houses are 226 square feet a piece but can each accommodate a family of four, and include private terraces and barbecues. Large windows make each home feel surprisingly spacious, and there’s a shared gym, sauna, bathing pier, and playground for kids onsite. The informal-luxe resort is a great jumping-off point for exploring Southern Jutland’s excellent biking network, hiking trails once slogged by Vikings, the design-forward city of Vejle (home to the hot Michelin-starred restaurant LYST), or charming Ribe, Denmark’s oldest town.