The Wine Spa

Wine and wellness are closely intertwined at the brand-new Wine Spa, where guests bathe in wine from the Willamette Valley while sipping a glass of their favorite varietal. Vinotherapy—the practice of using wine and grape byproducts for beauty and health—is common in Europe but relatively new in the United States. Portland’s proximity to Willamette Valley vineyards makes for a natural segue. The polyphenols in wine are believed to reduce oxidative stress and inflammation. Every Wine Spa package—featuring facials or massages—includes a 20-minute vino immersion in a warm blend of botanicals and Terra Vina’s 2019 Cabernet Franc, upcycling otherwise unsellable wine. “Whether [it’s a] bottling error, processing error, or a wine just not coming out the way a winemaker had hoped, so much of it is discarded,” says Wine Spa founder Kelly Lewis. “Because vinotherapy is about antioxidants primarily, the taste is of no concern. Vinotherapy provides an opportunity to utilize and enjoy wine in new ways.” Soaking in red wine won’t stain your skin, and most guests opt to bathe au naturel in one of four private soaking tubs.