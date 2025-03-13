When Malibu’s celeb-loved wellness-cum-bootcamp retreat The Ranch announced it was opening in New York’s Hudson Valley, just 45 minutes from Manhattan, questions were raised about whether nature-deprived New Yorkers could handle the intense, seven-day hiking regimen the resort was known for. Luckily, The Ranch Hudson Valley knows its audience, and when it launched last year on a stunning lakefront estate surrounded by 200 forested acres, the programming was adjusted for New Yorkers’ busy lifestyles. Here, guests choose from a three- or four-night program, which includes a schedule of guided daily hikes (with options for two or four hours), strength-training and yoga classes, meditation and breathwork sessions, massages, sound baths, and add-on services like reiki, colon hydrotherapy, and acupuncture. All meals are plant-forward, organic, and served communally in the elegant dining room with windows looking onto the lake beyond. The circa-1902 mansion, which was originally a wedding gift from J.P. Morgan to his daughter, has been carefully preserved and refurbished. Most of the 25 distinctly designed rooms are outfitted with decorative fireplaces and custom wooden furniture, and some have deep tubs with jars of epsom salt for post-hike soaks. Guests can also spend time in the soaring great room, the state-of-the-art gym inside the former ballroom (admiring the coffered ceiling during morning stretch is a delight), and the solarium, which has a heated indoor pool, hot and cold plunges, and an infrared sauna with views to the outdoor pool.