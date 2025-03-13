At 32, South African photographer Trevor Stuurman has already forged an illustrious career that’s included working with Beyoncé, Gucci, and President Barack Obama. “My work is about showing what Africa looks like now,” he told TIME when he was named one of the magazine’s Next Generation Leaders in 2021, “to cultivate a better understanding of what Africa is.” That vision now takes shape through The Manor, which began as a print magazine and curated pop-ups across Johannesburg, and led to the August opening of a permanent venue in the 44 Stanley precinct. With Stuurman as founder and creative director, it’s quickly established itself as a hub for African fashion, art, and design, with events that convene local talents: there’s already been an archival sale for designer Lukhanyo Mdingi, an LVMH prize winner; a show to commemorate Manor’s Women in Art issue; an exhibition for the inaugural Design Week South Africa; and a solo show by artist Jakinda Boya. “After contributing to so many different publications and platforms, I thought it would be great to create a table of my own instead of asking for a seat at another,” Stuurman says. “It’s about creating space for others but also taking up space within the industry for African storytelling.”

[video id=kxT663me autostart="viewable"]