More than 6,500 years ago, Wadjemup was accessible by foot from what would today be considered mainland Australia. Its Indigenous Noongar people would hunt, gather, and turn to the stars for guidance—a kaartdijin, or knowledge, they passed down for generations. Fast forward to the 21st century and Wadjemup is better known as Rottnest Island. Still a sacred place for Indigenous Australians, it’s also home to thousands of quokka (kwoka in Noongar), a small Australian marsupial sought after for selfies because it always looks like it’s smiling. Given its storied history, plus 63 beaches, 28 miles of walking trails, and more than 135 species of tropical fish to ogle in its crystal clear waters, it’s no surprise Rottnest has become a popular destination for day trippers from Perth and Fremantle. Now they have reason to linger longer: following a $40 million redevelopment of the former Rottnest Island Lodge, The Lodge Wadjemup reopened in December with 63 newly refurbished guest rooms; 46 more are slated for mid-2025, some with views of the Indian Ocean and balconies for spotting quokkas. While it’s tempting to spend most of one’s stay at the lodge (it has two pools, a coffee-and-soft serve ice cream kiosk, and a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant with an impressive Aussie-led wine list), travelers would be remiss not to lope past colorful salt lakes and picturesque lighthouses on one of Rottnest’s scenic bike paths or explore Noongar ancestry via a cultural tour at the Wadjemup Museum.