For nearly a century, the Ghan railway has connected passengers to difficult-to-reach corners of the Australian Outback, traveling past sacred Aboriginal sites, through vast desert plains dotted with kangaroos, and to the gateway of ancient, crocodile-filled gorges. Originally the Ghan chugged between South Australia and the Red Centre only, but an extended route debuted in 2004, stretching nearly the entire length of the country from Adelaide to Darwin in the Northern Territory. Twenty years later, the iconic sleeper train celebrated the anniversary of its first transcontinental journey by welcoming guests to experience a new Gold Premium service. Launched last April, the contemporary design of Gold Premium suites and twin cabins serve as an extension of the surrounding landscapes, with cream-colored seating, walnut timber, and polished brass detailing. In the exclusive lounge and dining carriages, burgundy leather banquettes and marbled tables are complemented by Aboriginal prints. The menu also draws inspiration from the land, with multi-course meals highlighting local ingredients and Australian beer and wine. Over three- or four-day journeys, stops in Katherine, Alice Springs, and Coober Pedy allow passengers to explore the Outback via all-inclusive excursions such as a river cruise past 10,000-year-old Aboriginal rock paintings, a hike through Alice Springs Desert Park to see wallabies and other fauna, a stop at the Umoona Opal Mine and Museum, and more.