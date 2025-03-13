The Geode at Tippet Rise Art Center

Music is the pulse of the universe, and we are part of its song. Nowhere does this ring truer than at Tippet Rise Art Center, the 12,500-acre ethereal art and music complex with hiking and biking trails in the shadow of Montana’s magnificent Beartooth mountains—a breathtaking location “charged with energy” from acclaimed musicians. Tippet Rise made TIME’s World’s Greatest Places list as an art venue in 2018, and is back again with an awe-inspiring new outdoor performance space. The Geode is a pyramidal, chamberesque open-air music venue that seats 40. Its 2024 inaugural season featured Native composer of Mohawk Kaniènkeha descent Dawn Avery’s commissioned cello work, Àkweks Katye (The Eagle Flies), performed by Arlen Hlusko. In 2025, expect more co-commissions by emerging and established composers, including a world premiere from trailblazing Puerto Rican-born composer Angélica Negrón. Nearby, a lofty 19.5-ft.-tall bronze sculpture will be unveiled. As for the future? “We don’t want it to grow,” says Tippet Rise co-founder Cathy Halstead. “We want it to stay small…personal and intimate.” The delicate nature of the land aside, her husband and co-founder Peter Halstead believes that “mindless growth is something our world suffers from—we need to grow in an inner way.” A concert at Tippet Rise, if you can snag one of the $10 tickets (there’s a lottery system to keep things fair), will help you do just that: connect with your higher self.