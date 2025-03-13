The Farm at Seven Stars Resort & Spa

The sun, the sand, the sea breeze–these are homegrown in Turks and Caicos. But the ubiquitous resort buffets? Much of the food is imported, often resulting in lackluster quality. Not so at Seven Stars Resort & Spa, where the name of a new restaurant, The Farm, says it all. Wanting fresh produce, but faced with the challenge that most of the island’s foundation is limestone with little to no soil, Executive Chef Edwin Gallardo established a hydroponic container farm—the first on the island. The resulting bounty of fresh vegetables—an estimated six tons of produce per year—not only guides the menu, but also the hotel’s ambitious sustainability initiatives. An underground cistern captures nearly 7 million gallons of rainwater annually, reducing water usage, and Seven Stars is also phasing out plastic cups, bottles, and straws, and implemented water stations with glass and metal refillable bottles. But the property doesn’t sacrifice luxury. The resort’s front yard is Grace Bay Beach, which regularly tops lists of the world’s best beaches. Light-flooded rooms with four-poster beds draped in white linens, feature terraces overlooking the sparkling sea. Beach attendants stand at the ready to pour frosty tropical cocktails, and the resort recently unveiled a new nightly tasting series, including the sommelier-hosted Flight Club, as well as Caribbean grill nights. Hydroponic greens aside, sometimes all you want is a good old Friday night fish fry.