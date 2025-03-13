The Brecon

In a country dominated by five-star hotels—think glitzy Badrutt’s Palace in St. Moritz, which launched a new wing with 25 opulent rooms and suites in January—it’s surprising that such a small hotel can make such a big splash. The 18-room, four-suite Brecon hotel, which opened quietly last July, looks like a weathered chalet wrapped with spacious balconies and perched on a hill in the alpine village of Adelboden, known to Swiss tourists and professional skiers but less visited by international tourists. Grant Maunder from Wales and his American wife Andrèa refurbed the former Huldi Hotel and hired Dutch design team Nicemakers for the standout decor: geometric throw rugs, pendant lanterns, and chic 1970s rattan wall sconces with nary an antler, fondue caquelon, or faux sheepskin in sight. Pottery in pastel shades, designed by Andrèa herself, was commissioned for the rooms. But best of all is that this adults-only (18-plus) hotel is all-inclusive—a rarity in high-priced Helvetica. Expect mini bars stocked with Champagne and Swiss milk chocolate or chasselas and espresso martinis without the usual sticker shock. A small but sufficient spa features a steam room, sauna, and outdoor thermal pool, all ideal for lactic lags after a day on Adelboden’s 69 miles of piste, home to the Ski World Cup every January.