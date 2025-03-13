One of the most anticipated openings of 2024 is a public library. The Beijing Library, co-designed by Norwegian architects Snøhetta and China’s ECADI, has the world’s largest library reading space, housing more than 8 million books and costing upward of 1.45 billion yuan (approximately $199 million) to build. A 500-seat concert hall hosts symphonies and academic forums, and more than 3,000 events are held annually, covering everything from calligraphy to poetry. It also contains China’s largest automated storage-and-retrieval system, dedicated music spaces, a children’s interactive learning area, a 3D metaverse experience, VR spaces, and private recording studios. The interior landscape and main atrium pay homage to China’s native ginkgo trees and the Grand Canal, both of which surround the stunning property, and the library is next to the Grand Canal Museum of Beijing and the Beijing Performing Arts Centre. Awarded Three Star, China’s highest-level green building certification label, the modular design and futuristic ginkgo tree columns control the library’s interior climate, lighting, and acoustics, as well as collect rainwater for reuse, and solar panels on the glass facades provide renewable energy. “Beijing Library stands out as a vibrant and inviting book heaven with so many things to offer,” says Jakob Guillois Lærkes, Jury Chair of the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions, which recently named the Beijing Library Public Library of the Year. “The jury were particularly impressed by how people, books, and nature are connected throughout the design and programming. It’s … a great example of a library for the future.”