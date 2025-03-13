Sandals St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The late Jamaican businessman Gordon “Butch” Stewart famously spent decades building the Sandals brand into an empire for all-inclusive-seeking couples across the Caribbean. Now his son Adam offers a modern twist on his legacy with “Sandals 2.0.” Aimed at a new generation of guests who want to connect with the destination beyond resort gates, Sandals St Vincent & The Grenadines, which opened last March, leans into the lush, green, volcanic paradise with unique features. At the restaurant Buccan, visitors dine family-style on the earthy, local produce that Vincentians love (think charcoal fire-roasted breadfruit and red snapper). The lineup at Three Jewels Rum Bar features 32 varieties, one for each island in the St. Vincent and Grenadines archipelago. Sandals’ 18th resort is the first major chain and all-inclusive on St. Vincent, and its 10 two-story overwater villas (with butlers, of course) are rare in the Caribbean. New JetBlue and American Airlines flights will likely further transform this island – traditionally a port of call for yachties – into the vacation hotspot Sandals is betting it can be.