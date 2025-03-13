The iconic sign of Rio de Janeiro’s Roxy Theater beckons patrons back to a time when bedazzled showgirls and Art Deco elegance were the norm. Once a beloved venue for movies and performances, the 1938 landmark has been restored and rebranded as Roxy Dinner Show, ushering in a new era of live entertainment in Copacabana, with a four-hour immersive experience of food, music, and dance. A three-course, fish-and-cassava-heavy meal highlights Brazil’s distinctive gastronomy; the soundtrack pulses with bossa nova, forró, samba, and funk; and the show itself, “Aquele Abraço,” transports guests to the country’s five geographic regions through a hip-rocking spectacle of color, percussion, and movement. Created and directed by Abel Gomes, part of the production team behind Rio’s electrifying opening and closing ceremonies at the 2016 Summer Olympics, it thrums with the sort of contagious energy and joy-filled displays that made Brazil, and this neighborhood’s nightlife scene in particular, so famous.