Jaipur, the flamboyant capital of the northern Indian state of Rajasthan, is no stranger to grand hotels, but Raffles Jaipur–opened last July in Kukas, outside the city’s thrum–is in a class of its own. Inspired by a zenana (queen’s palace), this 50-key property is a design masterpiece, with swirls of hand-carved marble, Mughal-style arches, perforated latticework screens called jaalis, and thikri art, a traditional glass-and-mirror mosaic unique to the region. Outdoor soaking tubs or plunge pools, electronic curtains, and Nespresso machines bring the accommodations into the 21st century. The extraordinary property also includes a rooftop infinity pool overlooking the Aravalli Hills; a spa with mineral pools and hammam; attentive butlers at every turn; and four dining venues. (Of special note is the powder-blue Writers Bar where the Jaipur Sling, a riff on Raffles’ signature Singaporean cocktail, crafted with Indian dry gin, hibiscus, and Chandrahas, an 80-herb royal Rajasthani liqueur, is served.) Guests can shadow local craftspeople at work, and get exclusive tours of the Jaipur Center for Art, opened in November within the historic City Palace, via the hotel’s partnership with the museum.