In a country known for gilded hotels with record-breaking leisure offerings (glitzy Marina Bay Sands, home to the world’s largest rooftop infinity pool, springs to mind), QT Singapore holds its own. Taking over a historic 1927 neo-classical building on Robinson Road, the 134-room property is the sexy Australian brand QT’s first foot in Southeast Asia’s door. What an entrance. Its next door neighbor, Lau Pa Sat, is Singapore’s most renowned hawker center, thanks in part to its cameo in the 2018 blockbuster Crazy Rich Asians. With 80-plus food vendors by day and an outdoor stretch that transforms into bustling Satay Street at night, it’s a delicious perk for hotel guests as they emerge from their luxe Nic Graham-designed suites kitted out with marble rain showers and Kevin Murphy toiletries. The hotel’s common areas are equally lively. Winsome couples can be seen slurping oysters in Cygnet Bar, wheeling Rimowas into elevators wallpapered with contemporary art, and sashaying around QT’s skinny, geometrically tiled swimming pool, mezcal margaritas in manicured hands. Dwarfed by a towering glass-and-steel cityscape, the rooftop bar is a whole scene—its own kind of fish bowl in a destination that knows how to make people look.