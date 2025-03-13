Pendry Natirar

Past the neon diner signs of rural New Jersey and just down the street from Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf club, turn along the Raritan River (more of a babbling brook, really) and past the hikers stretching at the trailhead, and wind up the hill to the majestic red brick estate perched on top. Natirar (Raritan spelled backwards) was built in 1912 as the country estate of Kate and Walter Ladd (a yachtsman who apparently named his schooner Etak, his wife’s name backwards) and later repurposed as a convalescent home for women. In October, the Pendry opened the property as a luxury family getaway, about an hour from New York City. The resort operates 90 acres of farm and recreational land surrounded by another 411 acres of rolling public land, and guests can play tennis, rent ebikes, hike the property’s trails, pet the chickens, feed the sheep, swim in the pool, try their hand at axe-throwing or archery, or help with the seasonal harvest while getting expert gardening tips and fresh eggs they can bring home. (And the staff is happy to facilitate other activities; they got out sleds for the first snow of the season.) In the old carriage house, the restaurant, Ninety Acres, and attached cooking school are a highlight for any home chef. And in the main building, the spa lets guests book a massage and relax on the heated loungers by the equally lulling soaking pool or in the Himalayan salt room all day while little ones ages 5 to 12 venture out with the kids club.