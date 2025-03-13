Michelin. Few things in the food world are more feared, criticized, and loved than the little red restaurant Bible. Founded in France 125 years ago, the Michelin Guide has since expanded to more than 25 cities—including, now, Vilnius. Pas Mus Restoranas was one of just four restaurants awarded a star last June, with more than a dozen others recommended by the book, catapulting this relatively unknown Baltic city to veritable Foodie Destination status. Helmed by chef Vita Bartininkaitė, the intimate 28-seat Pas Mus (meaning “at home”) prioritizes sustainability while minimizing waste—a fitting approach given that Vilnius was also named the European Green Capital for 2025. Early season strawberries are fermented, pickled, and served as an amuse bouche; unripened tomatoes are transformed into a palate cleanser mid-course; and Bartininkaitė’s nose-to-tail M.O. can be seen throughout the multi-course tasting menu, with her signature duck entree making use of the whole bird. More traditional dishes, like beef tartare, are also refined and elevated: here, the meat is aged for more than 50 days, seasoned with homemade onion shoyu, and served alongside a buttery caramelized brioche. Though Lithuania was under Soviet rule for 51 years, restaurants like Pas Mus, Demo, Dziaugsmas and Nineteen18, which each earned a Michelin star, prove there’s a lot more to local gastronomy than potatoes and borscht.