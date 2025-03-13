The Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach may be known as the Winter White House, but it’s not the only landmark on this tony South Florida island. Palm House is one of the first contemporary luxury hotels to open among more historic hubs of exclusivity, including the mid-century Colony Hotel, an explosion of pink whimsy, and The Breakers, an ever-expanding Gilded Age resort that helped make the barrier isle the paradise for politicians and tycoons that it is today. Locals have a soft spot for Palm House, in particular, because it once served as the island’s last dive bar. After falling into disrepair decades ago, it recently underwent a five-year renovation by the London hotelier behind five-star 11 Cadogan Gardens Hotel in Chelsea and English country estate Cliveden House. Guests will now find Slim Aarons photos lining corridors that lead to a secluded pool deck, complete with shell-pink sun umbrellas, where cabana attendants eagerly mist Evian and wipe smudged sunglasses. An even more sequestered two-story Presidential Suite is outfitted with an immense Alaskan King bed. The heart of the hotel, however, is The Dining Room, an all-day Nobu-inspired restaurant where the acclaimed sushi chef serves his signature miso cod in tones of blonde and coral that complement the dining room’s well-coiffed regulars.