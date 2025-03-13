With Rome expecting 35 million visitors this year, it might be challenging to find a tranquil space that isn’t overrun with tourists. Yet in Largo del Nazareno, nestled between Piazza di Spagna and Trevi Fountain, a coveted new address, Palazzo Talìa, invites luxury seekers, history buffs, and movie fans to bask in contemporary Roman life without fighting for elbow room. Opened last May after more than three years of renovation and meticulous preservation in collaboration with Rome’s official heritage department, Palazzo Talìa is a historical treasure in a city that has seen a huge influx of luxury hotel chains in recent years. First constructed in the 16th century as a private residence for Angelo Maria Colocci, a humanist and secretary to Pope Leo X, the property resisted occupation during Napoleon and Nazi rule, served as a place of inspiration for film legends Roberto Rossellini and Sergio Leone, and is among Rome’s oldest scholastic institutions (it was a Nazarene college for scholars, nobles, and pontiffs in the 1600s). Now a 26-room and -suite boutique hotel, its restored frescoes, vaulted ceilings, and cathedral-styled public spaces have been spruced up by the Federici family, who called upon maximalist Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino (Challengers, Call Me By Your Name) to redesign the abandoned Renaissance building into an avant garde palazzo. There’s an Italian restaurant, Tramae, a wellness sanctuary with a Turkish bath and indoor relaxation pool, and a bar featuring 17th-century grotesques inspired by the Domus Aurea complete the exquisite boutique hotel.