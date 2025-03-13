Nicolas Ruinart Pavilion

As the oldest and one of the most prestigious houses in France’s Champagne region, Ruinart has been appreciated by wine connoisseurs since its founding in 1729. Yet only since last October has the LVMH-owned brand become a destination, following a three-year renovation and wholesale reimagining of its guest experience. Previously, visitors were required to book ahead for a guided tour of its UNESCO-protected crayères, the 125-feet deep Gallo-Roman chalk pits where millions of bottles are aged. Now, a showstopping new stone and glass welcome pavilion serves as a starting point for anyone to explore the grounds freely. The transformation sought to broaden access to the seven-acre historic estate, showcasing Ruinart’s work as both a wine producer and cultural actor in Reims. Visitors can spend time in the pavilion’s boutique, collector’s cellar, and Champagne bar, and stroll the house’s most impressive new feature: a sculptural garden and scenic promenade. Among the hardwood, maple, pine, and beech trees, 20 contemporary art pieces from esteemed multidisciplinary artists, like Eva Jospin, NILS-UDO, and Andrea Bowers, come into view. And in a regional first, that experience is free of charge, anchoring Ruinart as a welcome hub for the local community, and connoisseurs everywhere.