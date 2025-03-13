Nature enthusiasts are treated to an off-grid haven in the Carpathian Mountains on their way to Matca Hotel, a hilltop retreat in Romania’s Brasov County. Set in a bucolic village with sweeping vistas of the Bucegi and Piatra Craiului Mountains, the Relais & Châteaux boutique hotel replicates a Transylvanian village marked by centuries-old customs. Opened in January 2024, the 16 rooms and two private villas honor local craftmanship with bespoke décor and artisanry. The Maramures-style woven fence stands out, as does the handcrafted gate from Fagaras. Named after the Romanian word for queen bee (a symbol of wealth and luck), Matca’s on-site apiary produces honey products that complement the hotel’s exclusive herbal tea blend by Roha Silva. Guests can hay bathe—a full-body experience that involves being wrapped in warm, moist hay—in a tiny, wooden hut, and swim with an awe-inspiring view in the spa’s pool. A farm-to-table philosophy, paired with Romania’s top wines, informs the Transylvanian fine dining. The famed Bran Castle is nearby, and the hotel operates a night tour for guests to experience a private visit—suitably eerie for the fortress best known for its association with Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

[video id=kxT663me autostart="viewable"]