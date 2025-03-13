Since 1906, Longwood Gardens, 30 miles outside of Philadelphia, has offered one of the world’s greatest horticultural displays, encompassing 1,100 acres of alluring gardens, woodlands, and meadows, plus a grandiose conservatory. In November it unveiled Longwood Reimagined: A New Garden Experience, an ambitious revitalization ahead of its 100th birthday. The renovation saw the addition of new buildings and landscapes across 17 acres of its central grounds. The sparkling centerpiece is a newly built 32,000-sq.-ft. glasshouse that appears to float on water. Inside is a Mediterranean-inspired wonderland, featuring planted garden islands with 65 different species set amid canals, bridges, and fountains. The project also unveiled a 12,500-sq.-ft. outdoor Bonsai Courtyard and a new greenhouse dedicated to Brazilian landscape designer Roberto Burle Marx’s iconic tropical Cascade Garden, which has been carefully preserved and relocated. Additionally, the destination restaurant 1906 was completely reimagined with a newly designed home, concept, and chef. Led by George Murkowicz, it serves upscale American fare with a focus on seasonal, garden-grown ingredients.