Following its 2013 bankruptcy, Detroit’s revitalization has been significant, but unevenly distributed. With Little Village, local gallerists and developers JJ and Anthony Curis prioritize featuring local artists, and the inclusive involvement of the surrounding community. The site’s linchpin is the Shepherd, a 1911 church reimagined as a cultural arts center, art gallery, and performance venue. The 3.5-acre grounds feature sculptures by late Detroiter Charles McGee, and a skate park designed by Tony Hawk and homegrown artist McArthur Binion. Its rectory is now ALEO, an art-centric bed & breakfast with eclectic decor and a shared kitchen. Binion’s Modern Ancient Brown Foundation has its headquarters on the third floor, and supports artists of color onsite with residency programs. The Little Village Library is a public archive curated by arts educator and Black Art Library founder Asmaa Walton. Two adjacent homes were repurposed by local architect Ishtiaq Rafiuddin into BridgeHouse, a culinary outpost featuring a restaurant from James Beard Award-winning local Algerian baker Warda Bouguettaya; a beerhall, cafe, and bar will also open on the property. A disused commercial bakery became Lantern, housing two Detroit arts non-profits. Future plans include local art gallery Louis Buhl & Co.moving into a former convent, and development of a proximate 13-acre riverfront site that will become Stanton Yards, featuring commercial and retail space, reconnecting the neighborhood to the water and Belle Isle, a 19th-century park designed by Central Park’s Frederick Law Olmsted.