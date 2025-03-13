The show-stopping centerpiece of Lala, luring both celebrities and the generally hip to the first floor of a San Juan mall, is amorphous, with thousands of cylindrical glowing posts. They’re actually made of wood, and according to Lala’s decorated Architectural Studio design team, represent the undulating topography of Puerto Rico. Opened two winters ago, Lala exists somewhere between fine dining and buzzy local hotspot complete with open kitchen, raw bar, and DJ booth. The traditional/contemporary blend design trend caters to locals as much as tourists. (The style is echoed in Alma, a sun-drenched boutique hotel opened in December in Old San Juan.) “We focus on crafting an experience where our guests feel truly at home,” says 34-year-old chef Guillermo López Folch, an Eric Ripert acolyte. “Puerto Ricans have a deep tradition of welcoming people to the table, whether they are friends, family, or strangers.” Besides Folch, the owners include business executive Noah Assad and Benito Martínez Ocasio, better known as rapper Bad Bunny. International dishes utilize local elements in what the trio calls New Puerto Rican cuisine. A Thai salad is sprinkled with crispy cuajo (fried pig ears). The snapper ceviche is given a tropical twist with parcha (passion fruit) and coconut leche de tigre.