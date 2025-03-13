On pedestrian Adrianou Street, a sought-after thoroughfare in Thissio, famed Greek opera star Maria Callas’ legacy lives on in a boutique hotel opened last April. Set in a restored 19th-century building that once housed the Odeon Athenaeum music hall, which honored the legendary singer, the 12-suite La Divina (as Callas was famously nicknamed) blends contemporary design with neoclassical heritage. Its stone walls and clear views of the Acropolis and the Ancient Agora summon images of mythological bravura. Beyond its doorstep, the Plaka neighborhood takes guests down winding streets full of lively Greek tavernas and hip boutiques. A 10-minute stroll away, near Syntagma Square, the recently opened Maria Callas Museum further dives into her genius, as the first-ever museum dedicated to the soprano and her glamorous yet tumultuous life. Celebrated in Pablo Larrain’s 2024 Maria biopic starring Angelina Jolie, the style icon even inspired a Divina pop-art-style fine artisan chocolate collection—a fitting souvenir found in both the hotel and museum shops.