Indoor skiing (yes, it’s a thing) entered a new era last fall when the massive L*SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort opened in Shanghai’s skyscraper-filled Pudong district. The area is already home to Shanghai Disneyland, the Shanghai Wild Animal Park, and several museums, so the debut of L*SNOW cements its status as a must-see tourist hub. At over 1 million sq. ft., the complex was certified by the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest indoor skiing facility in the world. The more than 1 km of ski trails and vertical drops of nearly 200 feet range from beginner to expert levels. Not a skier? There’s plenty more at this year-round winter wonderland, including sledding and tubing, ice cycling and skating, and a train ride through the snowy interior. The resort also houses an indoor-outdoor, Viking-themed waterpark; various shopping and dining options; and two hotels: Shanghai Snow World Hotel, Vignette Collection, which opened in December with 289 rooms, and the 375-room Crowne Plaza Shanghai Snow World, which opened in September. Now is the time to visit, too: China recently announced it’s allowing some travelers, including U.S. citizens, to stay in the country for up to 10 days without obtaining a visa.