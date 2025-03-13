Nestled in the foothills of Morocco’s High Atlas Mountains, luxury retreat Kasbah Tamadot combines the charming mud brick design of a kasbah draped in locally handmade textiles with luxurious amenities such as an infinity pool and spa. Located near the village of Asni, a 45-minute drive south of Marrakech Airport, which has a new direct United Airlines flight from Newark airport, the property was originally a 1920s governor’s residence, and was adopted as part of Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Limited Edition collection of hotels, known for its unique locations, in 2005. After Morocco’s devastating September 2023 earthquake, the epicenter of which was nearby, the hotel embarked on a remarkable restoration and reopened this past October, introducing six new three-bedroom riads, a restaurant (Asayss), and a kids club, in addition to the previous 15 bedrooms in the main kasbah, 10 luxury tents, and a trio of superior suites. Kasbah Tamadot and the Eve Branson Foundation are also making a difference in the area by hiring 100% of the property’s staff from local communities, establishing a carpet workshop and craft house run by local women, and providing carpentry apprenticeships. A separate Earthquake Relief Fund supports long-term community recovery efforts such as rebuilding schools and constructing new homes.