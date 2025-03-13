Los Angeles hit a slam dunk with the launch of the new Intuit Dome. This is more than a shiny new home for the LA Clippers. It’s emerging as an entertainment powerhouse, with a splashy launch last summer headlined by Bruno Mars. And in January, the Dome became a center of solidarity, hosting the FireAid benefit concert, which featured megastars Billie Eilish, Joni Mitchell, a Nirvana reunion, and more, and is estimated to raise more than $100 million to support the rebuilding of L.A. communities following the recent wildfires. Clippers owner and former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer’s ambitious game plan—at a price tag of $2 billion—has set the bar for the nation’s stadiums, starting with its sustainability initiatives. Aiming to be the NBA’s first carbon-neutral arena includes solar panels and water preservation efforts like low-flow faucets, drought-tolerant landscaping, and water-efficient irrigation. Of course, in the end, the success of a team—and arena—is predicated on one very important (and very vocal) group: the fans. And this is where the Intuit Dome excels, with high-tech features catering to the masses. Its nearly 40,000-sq.-ft. Halo Board, a double-sided Ultra High Definition display with a quarter billion LED lights, wraps around the arena. An immersive sound system measures levels not just for the arena, but for every seat, each of which comes with its own USB port. Plus, you can buy fries with your face: concessions—and entry to the stadium—are frictionless, using facial recognition via the Dome’s app. And, after a tall beer or two, you may not need to stand in a long line at the bathroom; Intuit has three times the number of toilets of the average NBA arena. The arena also showcases an impressive public art collection (sculptures, paintings, and digital media), developed in collaboration with local artists. It’s not just inside the dome that’s capturing the city’s zeitgeist, but outside too: Inglewood has gone through a remarkable transformation over the last few years that includes the glitzy 2020 arrival of SoFi Stadium and the recent unveiling of Shops at Hollywood Park. And soon, L.A.’s new epicenter for local sports will be the world’s: the 2028 Olympic Games events are planned to be split between SoFi Stadium and the Intuit Dome.