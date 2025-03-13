Opened last June, Georgia Safari Conservation Park is the first overnight safari park in the Peach State (and one of the only in the U.S.) where visitors can stay in one- and two-bedroom luxury tents and a giraffe suite, while also helping protect wildlife. Entering the park, located 60 miles east of Atlanta in the predominantly agricultural town of Madison, feels like driving into the African plains. More than 40 wild and exotic species, including rhinos, addax, bison, eland, and impala, roam freely on 530 expansive acres of grasslands and receive care from a team of veterinarians and species-specialized barn staff. Working alongside Zoological Disaster Response, Rescue and Recovery, the park offers alternative housing for animals that are unable to stay at other facilities due to natural disasters, and helps increase genetic variability and species survival for critically endangered creatures. “Safari parks play a vital role in combating the extinction crisis by creating safe havens for endangered species and leading groundbreaking conservation efforts,” says Robin Ganzert, President and CEO of the American Humane Society. “Certified institutions ensure these animals receive the best care while inspiring the next generation to protect our planet’s incredible biodiversity.” In a 10,000-square-foot, custom-built barn, reticulated giraffes play puzzles and paint for intellectual stimulation, while guests and researchers observe their activities. And the park has been as beneficial for the local community as it is for the animals; it was founded by a handful of local business leaders and architects, and in the past year, several restaurants (Betty Gene’s, The Dining Room, Patisserie on Main) and the New South Motor Inn have opened, creating new business opportunities in a town with 5,000 residents. Local schoolchildren take field trips here to learn about the animals’ ecosystems and the impact of human activities on that environment. The park’s safari vehicles and lodging are all wheelchair-friendly, making certain everyone feels welcome at this unique wildlife getaway.