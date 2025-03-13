Situated at an elevation of more than 5,000 feet in Austria’s Tyrolean Alps and accessible only by gondola, Eriro is all about connecting guests with the epic alpine landscape that surrounds them. Opened in August, the all-inclusive retreat has just nine suites, each with floor-to-ceiling windows, and features including open fireplaces, star-gazing daybeds, balconies, or freestanding bathtubs overlooking the valley below. None of the rooms have TVs; by day, in-house guides lead forest hikes, mountain biking, and skiing excursions, and even teach the art of yodeling. Between outdoor adventures, guests can dine in the inn’s zero-waste restaurant, where seasonally inspired meals are cooked over a live fire, and many of the ingredients—from spruce tips to river char—are foraged, harvested, or purchased from family farms in the surrounding mountains.