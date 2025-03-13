In western Mongolia’s Bayan-Ulgii province, home to the annual Golden Eagle Festival, a centuries-old tradition is alive in the rustle of flapping wings. Within view of the Altai Mountains, the new Eagle Hunter Cultural Center opened in October to support year-round collaboration between Kazakh eagle hunters—who, on horseback, pursue hared and foxes with trained eagles—wildlife conservationists, and travelers. At the center, which is designed like a Mongolian ger (or yurt), guests can participate in eagle hunting workshops, learn about Mongolian horsemanship, shop for regional arts and textiles, and arrange overnight homestays in the area. Proceeds from ticket sales help sustain the space, which also doubles as the headquarters of the Kazakh Falconry Association. “A physical building—a community center—can be an incredibly powerful catalyst for cultural revitalization and as a symbol of identity and pride,” says Olivia McKendrick, co-creator of the Cultural Sanctuaries Foundation, a founding entity. “The eagle hunting community in Mongolia has never before had a place like this in which to gather.” The foundation worked closely with the Kazakh Falconry Association, as well as Nomadic Expeditions, the Wildlife Science and Conservation Center of Mongolia, and the Bayan-Ölgii government, to bring the center to life after years of planning. Traveler interest in Mongolia is booming, even as the nomadic Kazakh lifestyle faces existential threat from drying grasslands, mining, and cultural homogenization, while eagles must increasingly navigate shrinking habitats and expanding human infrastructure. The timing couldn’t be more critical.