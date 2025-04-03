What is the “AI Dictionary”?

The AI Dictionary is a comprehensive dictionary of the most frequently used terms in the artificial intelligence (AI) space. Examples of terms include:

Algorithm

Black box

ChatGPT

Chatbot

Cloud computing

Data mining

Generative AI

Natural Language Processing

OpenAI

Prompt

Quantum computing

Singularity

Siri

Voice recognition

And many more

Each term contains an overview, examples, key features, benefits, limitations, and a summary.

The AI Dictionary can be found at www.time.com/ai-dictionary

Copyright © by AllBusiness.com. All Rights Reserved