What is the “AI Dictionary”?
The AI Dictionary is a comprehensive dictionary of the most frequently used terms in the artificial intelligence (AI) space. Examples of terms include:
- Algorithm
- Black box
- ChatGPT
- Chatbot
- Cloud computing
- Data mining
- Generative AI
- Natural Language Processing
- OpenAI
- Prompt
- Quantum computing
- Singularity
- Siri
- Voice recognition
- And many more
Each term contains an overview, examples, key features, benefits, limitations, and a summary.
The AI Dictionary can be found at www.time.com/ai-dictionary
