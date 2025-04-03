All Business AI

What is the “AI Dictionary”?

The AI Dictionary is a comprehensive dictionary of the most frequently used terms in the artificial intelligence (AI) space. Examples of terms include:

  • Algorithm
  • Black box
  • ChatGPT
  • Chatbot
  • Cloud computing
  • Data mining
  • Generative AI
  • Natural Language Processing
  • OpenAI
  • Prompt
  • Quantum computing
  • Singularity
  • Siri
  • Voice recognition
  • And many more

Each term contains an overview, examples, key features, benefits, limitations, and a summary.

The AI Dictionary can be found at www.time.com/ai-dictionary

