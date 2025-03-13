Culinary Innovation Village by Meza Malonga

At Kigali’s Meza Malonga, celebrated Congolese chef Dieuveil Malonga references his extensive travels across 46 African countries to highlight Rwandan coffee, black lemon from Egypt, Cameroonian djansang sauce, fresh shrimp from Mombasa, Ghanaian shito cream, baobab fruit from Madagascar, and much more. “We want to share with the world the diversity of cuisine and ingredients within the continent,” he says. But his ambitions of educating diners about the complexity of African flavors aren’t limited to the confines of a nine-course tasting menu in a chic urban dining room in the capital; this spring, Malonga unveils a project seven years in the making in the northern Rwandan district of Musanze, gateway to Volcanoes National Park. At the Culinary Innovation Village in Lake Ruhondo, Meza Malonga’s new location grows 134 varieties of plants, vegetables, and herbs on a lush, 17-acre farm overlooking the volcanoes. The campus also has a spice and fermentation lab, apprentice opportunities for aspiring African chefs, cooking school, and of course the restaurant itself. Less than an hour from the country’s gorilla-trekking lodges (including the newly unveiled Wilderness Bisate Reserve), and the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund’s Ellen DeGeneres Campus, Malonga’s passion project is a can’t-miss culinary stop on a booming tourism circuit.