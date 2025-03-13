In his youth, chef Pedro Bargero would party all night in one of the mega discos on Avenida Costanera in Buenos Aires, and then cap it off with a 6 a.m. snack of slow-cooked pork from a street vendor. For years, Porteños and visitors alike enjoyed afternoons by the Rio de la Plata and lazy meals in the many restaurants of the Costanera area. But sometime in the early 2000s, people stopped coming to Avenida Costanera and, when a rush of post-pandemic restaurant and bar openings invigorated other neighborhoods of the Argentine capital, the area continued to flounder. In 2022, Bargero (who led Chila to number 26 on the list of Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants before it closed in 2023) and Inés de los Santos (one of Argentina’s most celebrated mixologists and creator of CoChinChina, which sits at number 22 on last year’s list of the World’s 50 Best Bars), won a bid with a government rejuvenation project to open Costa 7070 on Avenida Costanera. Their two-level bar/nightclub/restaurant opened in October offering tapas, paellas, and seafood (don’t miss the tender octopus served in an electric red pepper sauce), as well as elegant craft cocktails plus DJs and an elevated nightclub vibe. The pair hopes the venture will help make Avenida Costanera “el lugar mas divertido de BA” (the most enjoyable place in Buenos Aires) again—and judging from the initial crowds, it’s on its way.